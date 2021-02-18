“Don’t worry, Malik, Freud signs their paychecks!” These were words that once comforted the recently deceased father of modern Islamic Psychology, Dr Malik Badri, upon complaining to a friend that he was ridiculed by fellow psychologists, including Muslims, when he attempted to present an Islamic framework of psychology to them in the 1960s.

Having trained as a psychologist in the UK, after completing primary studies in his home country of Sudan and his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the American University of Beirut, Dr Badri was elected as a Fellow of the British Psychological Society.

While he felt there was much from his training that could benefit the Muslim community, he also witnessed fellow Muslim psychologists adopt wholesale the staunchly secular frame of Western psychology in which there was no room for religion or spirituality.

Dr Badri was very concerned about the serious cultural and ideological dilemmas that would result from what he referred to as “ethnocentric, indiscriminate exportation of secular Western psychology” to Muslim and third-world countries under the guise of the “scientific superiority” of the West. He was particularly concerned that students of psychology in Muslim countries were “swallowing the kernel of psychology with its nutshell; [keeping] the baby with its filthy water.”

This then led to the publication of Dr Badri’s famous paper, “Muslim Psychologists in the Lizard’s Hole,” followed by his best-selling book, The Dilemma of Muslim Psychologists, published in London in 1979. This magnum opus, along with Dr Badri’s numerous other books, have inspired many to refuse the uncritical acceptance of Western psychological theories and practices and instead revise them according to an Islamic worldview.

From there another important avenue opened up for Dr Badri: examining the works of early Muslim scholars that contributed to the field we today call psychology. What better way to bring the benefits of psychology to Muslims than to find its indigenous roots in the works of early Muslim scholars?

The original contributions of Muslim scholars and physicians, however, have been largely ignored, at times deliberately, by modern Western historians of psychology. Today, psychology textbooks often start by honouring the works of the Greeks and Romans and then skip centuries to the European Renaissance as though the world plunged into literary ignorance for more than a thousand years in between.

The word Renaissance means rebirth, which implies Europe was trying to revive the dead sciences of the classical Greeks. But science never actually died. The Muslims inherited the science of the Greeks, refined it and innovated beyond it, before passing it on to Europe.

It was at this juncture that Dr Badri was alerted by his colleague Professor Mehdi Mohaghegh about a ninth-century manuscript by Abu Zayd al-Balkhi discovered in the Ayasofya Library in Istanbul by Professor Fuat Sezgin entitled, Masalih al-Abdan wa al-Anfus (Sustenance for Bodies and Souls).

Dr Badri then took on the task of writing a psycho-historical treatise on al-Balkhi’s manuscript in Arabic, then translated the psychotherapeutic section of the manuscript into English, now entitled Sustenance of the Soul.

Dr Badri aptly showed how al-Balkhi may have been the first scholar to clearly differentiate between psychoses and neuroses, i.e., between mental and psychological disorders. Furthermore, al-Balkhi’s classifications of emotional disorders were strikingly modern; he classified mental illnesses into four overarching categories: fear and panic, anger and aggression, sadness and depression, and obsessions.

To top it off, al-Balkhi was likely the first in history to have developed a refined cognitive behaviour therapy (CBT) and illustrated its use for each of the disorders he classified.

It was at this point that my path serendipitously crossed with Dr Badri. Having myself been trained in the classical Islamic sciences before training as a psychiatrist, I was determined to uncover the works of early Muslim scholars and their understanding of the multi-disciplinary science called “ilm ul-nafs,” or the study of the self.

Drowning in hundreds of original manuscripts that ranged from the seventh to sixteenth centuries, I happened upon Abu Zayd al-Balkhi’s original ninth century manuscript and later Dr Badri’s Arabic annotation of it. As a trained psychiatrist I could immediately see the connection between al-Balkhi’s diagnostic classification and the DSM-5. In some cases, al-Balkhi’s descriptions (ninth century) matched the DSM-5 (2013) point by point.

I took a chance and wrote an e-mail to Dr Badri introducing myself, I shared my findings and plan to publish them in double-blinded, peer-reviewed mainstream medical journals. To my absolute astonishment, Dr Badri took the time to write back to me.