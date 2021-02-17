After a sexism row sparked by ex-Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori said women talked too much at meetings, Japan’s ruling party wants more women at key meetings - but only if they don’t talk.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed a new plan that allows five female lawmakers to join the party's key meetings as observers.

Toshihiro Nikai, the party's 82-year-old secretary general, said on Tuesday that he heard criticism that the party's board is male-dominated, but added that the board members are elected.

But it is important for the party's female members to "look" at the party's decision-making process, he said.

"It is important to fully understand what kind of discussions are happening. Take a look, is what it is about," Nikai said at a news conference late on Tuesday.

Those female observers can't speak during the meetings, but can submit opinions separately to the secretariat office, the daily newspaperNikkei reported.

Deep rooted sexism

Yoshiro Mori, the head of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee, resigned last week after derogatory comments about women speaking too much at meetings and making them too long triggered backlash at home and abroad.