Gunmen believed to belong to a criminal gang have stormed a school in central Nigeria, killing one student and kidnapping 42 people including 27 schoolboys, local authorities and sources said.

Heavily-armed gangs known locally as "bandits" in northwest and central Nigeria have stepped up attacks in recent years, kidnapping for ransom, raping and pillaging.

Late on Tuesday, large numbers of gunmen dressed in military uniforms stormed the Government Science College (GSC) in the town of Kagara in Niger state before hauling students into a nearby forest, a government official and a security source said.

“They kidnapped 42 people from the school. They took away 27 students, along with three teachers. One student was killed. They also kidnapped 12 family members of the teachers,” Muhammad Sani Idris, spokesman for Niger state’s government, said by phone on Wednesday.

He added that 650 students had been in the school when it was attacked.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari dispatched security chiefs to coordinate rescue operation for students abducted by the unidentified gunmen, his spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

State of emergency?

Only two months ago, more than 300 students were kidnapped in Kankara, in nearby Katsina state.

The boys were later released but the incident sparked global outrage and a social media campaign to #BringBackOurBoys.

"A head count is underway to establish how many students were kidnapped," a security source said.