Canada is spearheading an initiative denouncing the arbitrary detention of foreign nationals for political agendas.

The non-binding statement is known as the “Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations” and has so far been signed by 56 other countries including the United States.

Announced on Monday, the declaration is primarily geared towards Canada’s continuing efforts to negotiate the release of two of its citizens currently being held in China on espionage charges.

The retired Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, a political consultant on North Korean affairs, were detained by Chinese authorities in December 2018, days after Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Huawei and daughter of the founder of the company was arrested by Canadian authorities at the request of the United States.

China at the time condemned Wanzhou’s detention as arbitrary and of trampling international law. Canada, for its part, has accused China of holding the two Canadians as leverage following Wanzhou’s arrest.

The declaration proposed by Canada is aimed at rallying countries around Toronto’s position.

“The arbitrary arrest or detention of foreign nationals to compel action or to exercise leverage over a foreign government is contrary to international law, undermines international relations, and has a negative impact on foreign nationals travelling, working and living abroad,” says the declaration.

China has condemned the latest manoeuvring by Canada calling it “Megaphone Diplomacy."

In a statement, a spokesperson at the Chinese embassy in Canada said that “attempt to pressure China...or ganging up is totally futile and will only head towards a dead end.”