Rockets have struck outside an airport near where US forces are based in northern Iraq, sparking fears of new hostilities.

At least three rockets hit areas between the civilian Erbil international airport in the northern Iraq and the nearby base hosting US troops at 9:30 pm local time on Monday.

One civilian contractor with the coalition was killed and five others wounded, coalition spokesman US Army Colonel Wayne Marotto said.

One US service member was wounded, he said. He did not reveal the nationality of the dead contractor and said this was under investigation.

At least two civilians were also wounded and the rockets damaged cars and other property, security officials said, without providing more details.

A statement from Kurdish Regional Government (KRG)'s Interior Ministry said “several people” had been injured based on a preliminary investigation.

The rockets were launched from an area south of Erbil near the border with Kirkuk province and fell on some residential areas close to the airport.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Iraqi President Barham Saleh condemned the attack, saying in a statement posted online that it marked a “dangerous escalation.”

Local authorities cautioned Erbil residents to stay away from targeted areas and remain in their homes.

US vows 'to hold accountable those responsible'

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington is "outraged" by the attack and added that the US was pledging its support for investigating the incident and holding accountable those who were responsible.

"I have reached out to Kurdish Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible," Blinken said in a statement.

“We express our condolences to the loved ones of the civilian contractor killed in this attack, and to the innocent Iraqi people and their families who are suffering these ruthless acts of violence,” he said in a statement.