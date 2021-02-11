WORLD
3 MIN READ
Several Afghan security members killed as gunmen attack UN convoy
Attacks on international forces and foreign players have been rare since the Taliban signed a troop withdrawal deal with the United States almost a year ago.
Several Afghan security members killed as gunmen attack UN convoy
Afghan security forces inspect the site of a blast in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on February 11, 2021. / Reuters
February 11, 2021

Unknown gunmen have attacked a United Nations convoy on the outskirts of Afghanistan's capital, killing five Afghan security force members who were escorting the international agency's vehicles, the UN and officials said.

The attack took place near Kabul, according to an Afghan Interior Ministry official, adding they believed the insurgent Taliban were behind it.

A spokesperson for the militants said they had nothing to do with the attack.    

The UN's mission to Afghanistan said in a statement on Twitter that "the UN family in Afghanistan mourns the loss of five Afghan...personnel in an incident today."

READ MORE: Afghanistan blast: Kabul bomb kills police chief, bodyguard

Continuing violence

Attacks on international forces and foreign players have been rare since the Taliban signed a troop withdrawal deal with Washington almost a year ago.

Recommended

However, violence against Afghans has escalated around the nation even as the Taliban and the Afghan government hold peace talks in Qatar.

On Thursday, three back-to-back blasts in eastern Kunar province left three people dead and two injured, according to a police spokeperson.

At least two people were killed and five others injured in three separate blasts in eastern Nangarhar province, local officials said.

Gunmen shot and injured Qotbuddin Kohi, a journalist working for Pajhwok News agency in northern Faryab province on Thursday, according to the media outlet's director.

Almost daily deadly attacks with small, magnetic bombs attached to the undercarriages of vehicles, as well as roadside explosive devices and shootings, are unnerving Afghan officials, activists and journalists.

Officials say that peace talks have largely stalled as the violence rises and US President Joe Biden's administration reviews how to handle the peace process.

READ MORE:The Taliban's varied suitors could spoil Biden's Afghanistan plans

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit