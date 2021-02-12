The United States has slapped sanctions on the leaders of Myanmar's junta, warning that more punishment could come even as the generals in Yangon ordered demonstrators to get back to work or face "effective actions."

As Myanmar was preparing for a seventh consecutive day of anti-coup rallies, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday it was blocking any US assets and transactions with 10 current or former military officials held responsible for the February 1 coup.

Demonstrations condemning the ouster of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi have largely been peaceful, although security forces earlier in the week used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets on protesters, with isolated reports of live rounds being fired.

In the most significant concrete action, President Joe Biden announced his administration was cutting off the generals' access to $1 billion in funds in the United States.

Military junta commutes sentences

Myanmar's military junta has commuted the sentences of more than 23,000 prisoners, announcements in state media from Senior General Min Aung Hlaing said on Friday, a public holiday.

As announcement said sentences for Myanmar prisoners were being commuted while the country "is establishing a new democratic state with peace, development and discipline to turn the prisoners into certain decent citizens, to please the public and to create the humanitarian and compassionate grounds."

The sentences of 23,314 Myanmar prisoners and 55 foreign prisoners were commuted, the announcements said.

US warns of 'additional action'

Targets of US sanctions announced on Thursday include Army chief General Min Aung Hlaing, who now holds legislative, judicial and executive powers in Myanmar. Hlaing was already under US sanctions over the campaign against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

Also targeted are military leaders in the new cabinet such as Defence Minister General Mya Tun Oo, as well as three gem exporting companies controlled by Myanmar's military.

"We are also prepared to take additional action should Burma's military not change course," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said, using Myanmar's former name.

"If there is more violence against peaceful protesters, the Burmese military will find that today's sanctions are just the first," she said.

Biden had earlier called on Myanmar's military to release democratic political leaders and activists, adding "the military must relinquish power."

In Europe, former colonial power Britain welcomed Biden's steps, with foreign secretary Dominic Raab tweeting that "we will hold those responsible to account."

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also warned that the bloc could impose fresh sanctions on Myanmar's military.

Back to work ... or else

General Hlaing late Thursday called for civil servants to return to work after days of nationwide strikes supporting the protests.