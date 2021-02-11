WORLD
China bans BBC World News for 'content violation'
Chinese media says some BBC World News reports infringed on "principles of truthfulness and impartiality," had harmed Beijing's national interests and undermined national unity.
Pedestrians walk past a BBC logo at Broadcasting House in London, Britain January 29, 2020. / Reuters
February 11, 2021

China has announced a ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) from airing in the country over alleged bias.

BBC World News is now barred from broadcasting in the country, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported, citing the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

In a statement issued on the stroke of the Lunar New Year, the administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations, including that news should be "truthful and fair," had harmed China's national interests and undermined national unity.

The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.

READ MORE: China accuses UK of playing politics in its decision to pull CGTN licence

BBC responded to the ban in a statement that said it was “disappointed” that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said China's decision was unacceptable and damaged China's global standing.

"China’s decision to ban BBC World News in mainland China is an unacceptable curtailing of media freedom," Raab said on Twitter.

Revoked CGTN license

This appeared to be a tit-for-tat move as earlier this month, the UK's broadcast regulator revoked the license of the state-affiliated CGTN.

A statement from Ofcom said it had withdrawn the license for CGTN to broadcast in the UK after its investigation concluded that the license is "wrongfully held by Star China Media Limited."

The CGTN is an international English-language satellite news channel that can be accessed via satellite from the UK.

READ MORE: China dismayed as UK plans to ban Huawei from its 5G network

