China has announced a ban on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) from airing in the country over alleged bias.

BBC World News is now barred from broadcasting in the country, the China Global Television Network (CGTN) reported, citing the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA).

In a statement issued on the stroke of the Lunar New Year, the administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations, including that news should be "truthful and fair," had harmed China's national interests and undermined national unity.

The channel therefore does not meet requirements for foreign channels broadcasting in China and its application to air for another year will not be accepted, it added.

BBC responded to the ban in a statement that said it was “disappointed” that the Chinese authorities have decided to take this course of action.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said China's decision was unacceptable and damaged China's global standing.