WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh group stage regular attacks on UN peacekeepers and soldiers.
Several UN peacekeepers injured in an attack in central Mali
Troops of the Malian army patrol the road between Mopti and Djenne in central Mali on February 28, 2020. / AFP
February 10, 2021

 A United Nations mission spokesperson has said that an attack on a UN base in central Mali has injured at least 20 peacekeepers. 

The temporary UN base in Kerena, near Douentza, was the target of direct and indirect fire early Wednesday morning, Olivier Salgado said in a statement on Twitter.

Special representative of the secretary general for Mali and head of the mission there, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, “strongly condemns this cowardly attack on the peacekeepers and has ensured that all measures are taken to ensure that the wounded receive appropriate treatment,” Salgado said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh stage regular attacks on UN peacekeepers and soldiers.

Attacks by militants in northern Mali this year have also killed at least five UN peacekeepers.

READ MORE: Twin militant attacks target soldiers in Mali

Recommended

The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after militants took control of major towns in the north. A French-led military operation dislodged them, but the militants have since regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach.

The UN says more than 231 peacekeepers in Mali have been killed due to hostile incidents, in what has become known as its most dangerous mission.

READ MORE: French soldiers killed in Mali bomb attack

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit