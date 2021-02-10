Last week, delegates from Libya’s warring factions selected four leaders in a UN-hosted process to guide the North African country through to national elections in December 2021. That was seen as a major step towards unifying a nation with two separate, competing, governments in the east and west.

Recently, the speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives in Tobruk, Aguila Saleh, called for a consultation session in the eastern city to discuss granting confidence to the national unity government that would be formed in a few days by the interim prime minister, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah.

In a move that raised eyebrows, Saleh also said the new Presidential Council and government should be based in Sirte and work under the protection of the armed forces (belonging to warlord Khalifa Haftar) and under the supervision of the Libyan 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

So why is Saleh making this proposal?

Speaking with TRT World, pro-democracy Libyan activist Ahmed Sewehli said, “Aguila Saleh is trying to impose obstacles to peace. That’s what criminals do.”

“Tripoli is the capital of Libya. Changing the capital can only be done by the people of Libya through due process, not by any country, and not by a handful of politicians. Just like in any other country,” he added.

In the eyes of Sewehli, Aguila Saleh is a spoiler who has overseen the demise of the Libyan parliament, the assassination of a female member of parliament who opposed him, and who authorised and supported the war on Tripoli.

“It is shameful and unacceptable for the international community to deal with him in any way except as a war criminal who should be behind bars. Definitely not a politician who is interested in peace and stability,” Sewehli told TRT World.

He argues that the international community needs to focus on the removal of foreign soldiers who have invaded Libya. “France, Russia, Egypt and UAE must stop their unwelcome destabilising interference. The international community must face up to these countries if they want peace and stability in the Mediterranean.”

Countries like France, Russia, Egypt and the UAE have all contributed either military or diplomatic support to Khalifa Haftar before, during, and after their repeated assaults on the UN-recognised government in Tripoli.

“These same soldiers were responsible for shelling Tripoli for a whole year and laying thousands of mines in and around the Libyan cities of Tripoli and Sirte,” he said.

Sewehli sees the international community’s fingerprints all over this move, “I expect he has been schooled by France, Egypt and Russia, on making such statements.”