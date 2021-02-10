European Union lawmakers have approved an $815 billion (672.5 billion euro) recovery package of loans and grants to help member nations recover more quickly from the coronavirus pandemic, but countries will not receive the money for several months.

The European Parliament voted 582-40, with 69 abstentions, in favour of the regulation for the Recovery and Resilience Facility, the central pillar of the the bloc’s $910 billion (750 billion euro) recovery plan. The leaders of the EU's 27 nations adopted the RRF last year.

To receive their share of the money, which is linked to respecting the rule of law, EU members must submit their plans for the funds by the end of April. Each plan has to have at least 37 percent of its budget dedicated to fighting climate change and at least 20 percent to improving digital transformation and other actions.

“In the long-term, this money is going to bring about change and progress to meet our digital and climate goals,” Eider Gardiazabal Rubial, a lawmaker closely involved in the negotiations, said. “We will ensure that the measures will alleviate poverty and unemployment, and will take into account the gender dimension of this crisis. Our health systems will also become more resilient.”