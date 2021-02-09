WORLD
3 MIN READ
Armed gangs carry out deadly raids in northwest Nigeria
The latest attacks were in northwest Kaduna state, where 23 people were killed over 24 hours in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas (LGAs), state internal security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said.
Armed gangs carry out deadly raids in northwest Nigeria
File Photo: Members of security forces ride a truck as they patrol in Kankara, in northwestern Katsina state, Nigeria, December 16, 2020. / Reuters
February 9, 2021

At least 23 people have been killed as armed gangs carried out attacks across five districts in northwest Nigeria, officials said, in a region where criminal groups often raid villages to ransack or kidnap for ransom.

President Muhammadu Buhari has been under pressure as his military struggles to resolve a decade-long insurgency in the northeast, armed gangs in the northwest and communal conflicts in central regions.

The latest attacks were in northwest Kaduna state, where 23 were killed over 24 hours in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi and Kauru local government areas (LGAs), state internal security commissioner Samuel Aruwan said.

READ MORE:Armed bandits hit northwest Nigeria in two separate deadly attacks

The deadliest attack was in Birnin Gwari, where 10 people were killed.

The Nigerian air force was engaging with some of the armed groups in locations in the Chikun, Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Igabi LGAs, the official said in a statement.

READ MORE:Deadly Christmas Eve attack in Nigeria leaves several dead

Recommended

In the northwest region, where Buhari is from, heavily armed criminals called "bandits" by locals have terrorised communities for years, raiding villages, rustling cattle, kidnapping and burning down homes.

Armed gangs, which sometimes number in the hundreds, have generally been motivated by money, but security experts warn the region's militant groups have been increasingly infiltrating their ranks.

Violence from criminal groups has killed around 8,000 people since 2011 and forced more than 200,000 to flee their homes, according to an estimate by International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank last year.

READ MORE: Nigeria school abductions sparked by cattle feuds, officials say

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit