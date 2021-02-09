The coronavirus is unlikely to have leaked from a Chinese lab and is more likely to have jumped to humans from an animal, a World Health Organization expert has said.

WHO food safety and animal diseases expert Peter Ben Embarek made the assessment at the end of a visit to the central Chinese city of Wuhan on Tuesday, where a team of scientists is investigating the possible origins of the coronavirus.

The first cases were discovered in the city in December 2019.

Former US president Donald Trump has also frequently repeated a controversial theory that a lab leak may have been the source of the pandemic.

'Virus could have been circulating elsewhere before Wuhan discovery'

The virus that causes COVID-19 could have been circulating in other regions before it was identified in the central Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019, a top expert at China's health authority said on Tuesday.

Liang Wannian, an expert with China's Health Commission, also told a press briefing at the end of a nearly one-month visit to Wuhan by a World Health Organization-led team that there had been no substantial spread of the virus in the city before the late 2019 outbreak.

Experts believe the disease – which has killed more than 2.3 million people worldwide – originated in bats and could have been transmitted to humans via another mammal.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology has collected extensive virus samples, leading to allegations that it may have caused the original outbreak by leaking the virus into the surrounding community.

China has strongly rejected that possibility and has promoted other theories that the virus may have originated elsewhere.

Earlier in May 2020, a French hospital that retested old samples from pneumonia patients had discovered that it had treated a man who had Covid-19 as early as December 27, nearly a month before the French government confirmed its first cases.

READ MORE: A year after first death, origins of Covid-19 still shrouded in mystery