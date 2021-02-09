The US Senate has voted to proceed with the impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump, rejecting defence arguments that it was unconstitutional.

Defense lawyers had argued that Trump should not face a trial in the Senate for inciting insurrection because he was no longer president.

But the Senate voted 56-44 on Tuesday to proceed with the trial, with six Republicans joining Democratic lawmakers.

House Democrats opened Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial showing the former president whipping up a rally crowd to march to the Capitol and “fight like hell” against his reelection defeat, followed by graphic video of the deadly attack on Congress that came soon after.

The lead prosecutor told senators the case would present “cold, hard facts” against Trump, who is charged with inciting the mob siege of the Capitol to overturn the election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Senators sitting as jurors, many who themselves fled for safety that day, watched the jarring video of Trump supporters battling past police to storm the halls, Trump flags waving.

“That's a high crime and misdemeanour,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md, in opening remarks.

“If that's not an impeachable offence, then there's no such thing.”

First ever in US history

Trump is the first president to face impeachment charges after leaving office and the first to be twice impeached.

The Capitol siege stunned the world as hundreds of rioters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of Biden’s victory, a domestic attack on the nation’s seat of government unlike any in its history. Five people died.

Acquittal is likely, but the trial will test the nation’s attitude toward his brand of presidential power, the Democrats’ resolve in pursuing him, and the loyalty of Trump’s Republican allies defending him.

Trump's lawyers are insisting that he is not guilty of the sole charge of “incitement of insurrection,” his fiery words just a figure of speech as he encouraged a rally crowd to “fight like hell” for his presidency.

But prosecutors say he “has no good defence” and they promise new evidence.

'Base hatred'

Trump’s defence team has focused on the question of constitutionality, which could resonate with Republicans eager to acquit Trump without being seen as condoning his behaviour.