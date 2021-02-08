An alliance of Somali opposition parties proposed the creation of a national council of lawmakers, opposition leaders and civil society to govern the war-ravaged Horn of Africa nation after the president's term expired with no clear plan for succession.

The power vacuum and divisions between political leaders was a boost to the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab insurgency, a Somali security analyst warned, citing a spate of recent attacks in a relatively peaceful part of the country.

The opposition alliance said they would reject any attempt to extend the term of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and suggested the council could elect a transitional leader to govern until a new president can be chosen by lawmakers.

"We are against time extension, suppression, violence and further delay to the election," the alliance said in a statement. "An election schedule should immediately without delay be displayed with agreed upon specified time."

There was no immediate comment from the presidency. Aides had previously privately floated the idea of extending his term.

Somalia was initially planning to hold its first direct election since civil war erupted in 1991, but delays in preparations and continuous attacks by al Shabaab forced Somalia to plan another indirect vote.

READ MORE: Somalia's politicians fail to reach deal on elections

No longer recognise president

Clan elders should have chosen lawmakers in December and the lawmakers were due to choose a president on Monday.