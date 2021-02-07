Twelve security agents have been killed by a roadside bomb planted outside a Somali town where political leaders have been meeting to try to resolve a row over a presidential selection process due to be held on Monday.

Militant group Al Shabab, which analysts say is keen on exploiting the deadlock, claimed responsibility for Sunday's attack.

Those killed included Abdirashid Abdunur, the head of the National Intelligence and Security Agency in Dhusamareb town, police officer Mohamed Ahmed said.

In all, 12 people from the agency were killed in the attack near the town, police said.

