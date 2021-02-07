WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia does not want constructive dialogue with EU, Borrell says
The European Union will have to draw the consequences to decide the next steps, which could include sanctions, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell says after his controversial Russia visit.
Russia does not want constructive dialogue with EU, Borrell says
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, left, and High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell enter a hall for their joint news conference in Moscow on February 5, 2021. / AP
February 7, 2021

The European Union's top diplomat has said Russia was rejecting constructive dialogue with the EU and that Europe must draw the consequences, including the possibility of new sanctions.

In a blog post, Josep Borrell said on Sunday the shock expulsion of three EU diplomats during his two-day visit to Moscow, showed that Russia "did not want to seize this opportunity to have a more constructive dialogue with the EU".

The bloc "will have to draw the consequences" he wrote, insisting that "it will be for member states to decide the next steps, and yes, these could include sanctions."

Borrell's trip, which ended on Saturday, had been a controversial journey that divided the EU's 27 member states, with France and Germany backing dialogue with the Kremlin.

Other countries backed a harder line after the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny and a crackdown on pro-Navalny protesters that has seen more than 10,000 people arrested in recent weeks.

READ MORE:Russia expels EU diplomats over Navalny protests, ties at 'low point'

Deepening division

Borrell's trip took a negative turn when Moscow expelled diplomats from Poland, Germany and Sweden just hours after he met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss ties.

Recommended

The former Spanish foreign minister described the trip as "very complicated" and said he returned to Brussels "with deep concerns". 

"It seems that Russia is progressively disconnecting itself from Europe and looking at democratic values as an existential threat," he said.

Borrell, whose views do not necessarily represent the 27, defended his visit arguing that criticising Russia from a distance "will not bring greater security to the EU". 

"We have to face challenges, including meeting others in their home turf, just when negative events are unfolding" in order to better assess the action to take.

"If we want a safer world for tomorrow, we have to act decidedly today and be ready to take some risks," he said.

Borrell will debrief his trip to foreign ministers from the 27 member states on February 22 and EU leaders will discuss their strained ties with Moscow at a summit in March.

Drawing up EU sanctions are strictly up to the members states and require unanimity among the 27.

READ MORE:How Russia is slowly encircling Europe

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit