At least nine people have been killed and 140 reported missing after part of a mountain glacier broke in northern India, sending a massive flood of water and debris slamming into two dams and damaging a number of homes.

The flood was caused when a portion of Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Tapovan area of Uttarakhand state on Sunday morning.

A video shared by officials and taken from the side of steep hillside shows a wall of water surging into one of the dams and breaking it into pieces with little resistance before continuing to roar downstream.

The Rishiganga hydropower plant was destroyed, while the Dhauliganga hydropower was damaged, said Vivek Pandey, a spokesman for paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police.

Both are on the Alaknanda River, which flows from the Himalayan mountains to the Ganges River.

A witness reported a wall of dust, rock, and water as an avalanche roared down a river valley.

"It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of Raini village, told Reuters by phone. "I felt that even we would be swept away."

Workers trapped in tunnels

Pandey said at least 16 workers were trapped near a tunnel at the Dhauliganga project. Another 140 workers at the two plants were missing, he said.

Surjeet Singh, a police official, said nine bodies were recovered so far amid intensified rescue operations.

Ravi Bejaria, a government spokesman, said some houses were also damaged in the flooding.

Officials said when the glacier broke it sent water trapped behind it as well as mud and other debris surging down the mountain and into other bodies of water. An advisory was issued urging people living on the banks of the Alaknanda River to move to safer places immediately.