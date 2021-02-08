A major snowstorm pushed through the Northeastern United States on Sunday, less than a week after a storm dumped more than 60 centimetres (cm) on parts of the region.

By early evening, snow totals had reached 20 to 28cm from the New York metro region up to eastern Massachusetts.

The National Weather Service reported 28cm had fallen in Walpole, Massachusetts.

Some areas on Long Island had seen 20 centimetres, and Westwood, in northern New Jersey, measured 22.8cm.

About 12cm had fallen in Central Park.

The National Weather Service predicted up to 11.5cm of snow in New York City and 5 to 1cm in Washington, DC.

Up to 30cm was projected to fall on some areas along the Connecticut coastline.