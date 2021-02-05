WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli settlers kill unarmed Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Palestinian Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al Sheikh says the settlers seized Khaled Maher Nofal’s land, moved caravans onto it and then killed him.
Israeli settlers kill unarmed Palestinian man in occupied West Bank
Israeli forces inspect the scene after a Palestinian man Khaled Nofal, was fatally shot by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank on February 5, 2021. / AA
February 5, 2021

Israeli settlers have killed an unarmed Palestinian in the occupied West Bank after seizing his land, according to the Palestinian civil affairs minister.

Authorities identified the man as Khaled Maher Nofal, a 34-year-old family man and Palestinian finance ministry employee.

Palestinian civil affairs minister Hussein al Sheikh on Friday condemned the killing, saying on Twitter that it had come after settlers had seized Nofal's land and moved caravans onto it.

READ MORE: Israel razes Palestinian Bedouin village for second time

Calls for intervention to end Israeli aggrression

The spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas condemned on Friday the latest crime.

In a press statement, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, urged the international community to immediately intervene to put an end to Israel's aggression, which, besides the daily killing crimes, includes the daily home demolitions by the Israeli occupation forces of Palestinians' homes and belongings, as is the case of Humsa village in the Jordan Valley, razed to the ground by the Israeli occupation army earlier this week.

The Israeli army said he had been "neutralised" by a guard in a farm that he had infiltrated near the Palestinian town of Qalqilyah and that no weapons were found in his possession.

It said the man had attacked an unarmed guard before being "neutralised" by settlers.

Recommended

The farm is a so-called wildcat settlement, an outpost not recognised by the Jewish state, according to the Israeli anti-settlement movement Peace Now.

International law regards all settlements built on occupied Palestinian land, whether public or privately owned, as illegal.

READ MORE: Israel announces 800 new illegal settlements in occupied West Bank

Body taken by Israelis

Radhi Abu Fakhida, head of the village council of Ras Karkar, west of Ramallah, said the body of the man was in the Israeli occupation authorities' custody.

Since morning, the Israeli army has barred entry into Ras Karkar, also preventing those inside from leaving.

READ MORE: What does Biden's restoration of aid to Palestinians mean?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit