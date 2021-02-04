There are wounds and then there are unhealed wounds. As a result, humans find it difficult to wake up on some days, start their day and get on with their daily routine.

There are different names for this human condition, from ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), to chronic fatigue syndrome and cognitive impairment. But its effects are widespread and do not discriminate against anyone on the basis of their religion, race or social status.

Prior to digging into psychological advice as you might have already guessed, here's something to think about: even many psychologists suffer from concentration problems.

One of the prominent psychologists, who wished to remain anonymous, replied to TRT World, saying, “I have nothing to say about this aside from confessing my own ignorance.”

The cognitive psychologist did not sound like a psychologist. He rather came across as a philosopher when he addressed the question, indicating that the problem might be related to an existential question about life and it may fall in the philosophical realm than in psychology.

Anyway, let’s discuss it in terms of psychology.

According to experts, there are various reasons for concentration problems. But one of the critical causes is rooted in our comfort zones because we know that concentration requires some amount of effort, which could bring pains. And who wants to brace for pain?

As a result, we want to delay things to avoid pain.

“The list of things we can procrastinate about is endless, but the list of reasons for why we procrastinate is not. We avoid every task for the same reason: Taking action will cause us a certain amount of pain,” wrote Phil Stutz, a practicing psychiatrist, and Barry Michels, a practicing psychotherapist.

Maybe you hate your work. Or love it too much

One of the main reasons for concentration problems is directly related to what we do to earn our living. We all know that work can be tiring and at times a painful experience. But even worse, if we aren't happy with our jobs, it's natural if we find it hard to finish our tasks — a situation that triggers worker-employer tensions.

Poor work conditions and challenging job assignments can further increase the stress, which is one of the main reasons why many of us can't focus. It leaves one feeling distracted and tired and causes sleep disorders.

Many concentration problems connect to work-related stress, which might be accelerated by external factors like excessive noise, poor lighting and the condition of your chair, according to experts.

Some of us, particularly those whose occupation requires them to deal with stress all the time, tend to believe that stress actually motivates them to do their job better and increase their concentration.

But they might not be aware that work related stress could blind them from their personal problems and family matters.

“The work culture in many high-pressure fields often rewards working longer hours with raises, prestige, and promotions,” wrote Janna Koretz, a psychologist and founder of Azimuth, which provides therapy focused on the unique challenges of individuals in high-pressure careers.

But the psychologist also thinks that a lot of overworked people tend to identify more with their work than their loved ones, which puts their personal relationships at risk.

“When career success is seen as the ultimate life goal, individuals can feel disconnected from their family and peers if they fail to (or simply choose not to) achieve a certain level of professional success,” Koretz viewed.