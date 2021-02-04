The International Criminal Court has convicted a Ugandan child soldier-turned-Lord's Resistance Army commander of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Dominic Ongwen, 45, was found guilty of 61 charges over a reign of terror in the early 2000s, including the first conviction by the ICC for the crime of forced pregnancy.

The court said on Thursday that Ongwen ordered attacks on refugee camps as a senior commander in the LRA, which under its fugitive chief Joseph Kony waged a bloody campaign in four African nations to set up a state based on the Bible's Ten Commandments.

"His guilt has been established beyond any reasonable doubt," presiding judge Bertram Schmitt said as he read out the verdict in the tribunal in The Hague.

Ongwen, nicknamed "White Ant", was convicted of charges including murder, rape, sexual enslavement, and the conscription of child soldiers. He had denied all the charges.

Judges rejected defence arguments that Ongwen was himself a victim, as he had been abducted by the LRA at the age of around nine and suffered psychological damage as a result.

"The chamber is aware that he suffered much," judge Schmitt said. "However this case is about crimes committed by Dominic Ongwen as a responsible adult and a commander of the Lord's Resistance Army.

"The chamber did not find evidence for the claim by the defence that he suffered from any mental disease or that he committed the crimes under duress," Schmitt said.

'Shot, burned and beaten'

Human Rights Watch said the case was a landmark in achieving justice for victims of the Lord's Resistance Army.

"This case is a milestone as the first and only LRA case to reach a verdict anywhere in the world," said Elise Keppler, associate director of the International Justice Program at HRW.

The LRA was founded three decades ago by former Catholic altar boy and self-styled prophet Kony, who launched a bloody rebellion in northern Uganda against President Yoweri Museveni.