In the past three months, Covid-19 has acted like a shapeshifter, mutating and adapting and throwing new challenges at the global scientific community.

The UK Covid-19 variant, dubbed VOC 202012/01 or B.1.1.7, quickly became responsible for nearly 50 per cent of cases in the UK, before spreading around the world. Out of that variant, a new variant has evolved, which is far more contagious and transmissible. In an ironic twist, while the newest variant is not more lethal, in the grand scheme it’s higher transmissibility has a higher chance of causing more deaths in a population because it causes more infections than the original Covid-19 virus.

The variant’s first mutation affected its ‘spike protein’, the receptor that allows the virus to latch on to cells. The virus has undergone a more recent mutation, described as E484K in a United Kingdom public health briefing document on February 1 2021.

The latest E484K mutation was also seen in the South African coronavirus variant (B.1.351), and in Brazil (P.1). In South Africa, it was found to reduce the effectiveness of covid-19 vaccines. All three variants have also been found in the United States.

Public Health England reports that the latest mutation in the UK B.1.1.7, dubbed the “escape mutant,” may aid the virus in evading the body’s antibodies after a vaccine.

In one horrific experience in Brazil, after the virus was downplayed by Jair Bolsonaro, the city of Manaus was hit hard as people failed to practice precautionary social distancing measures. Scientists estimate that nearly 75 percent of the population may have been infected. As cased dropped, many believed the city had developed herd immunity against covid-19.

It didn’t do them any good. Within months cases began to climb again and hospitals were quickly overwhelmed. The virus had picked up the E484K ‘escape mutation’, in addition to 17 other changes from its parent virus.

Unlike the N501Y mutation that made the UK variant more contagious, the E484K mutation switches a negatively charged acid for a positive one, making it incredibly difficult for a bodies antibodies to identify and latch onto the virus, similar to reversing a magnet’s polarity.