The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) investigators have initiated a criminal probe into the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior over the alleged corruption and financial mishandling.

The ministry is accused of siphoning off the EU funds to purchase SUVs from older stocks instead of new all-terrain police cars.

OLAF reports found out that Bulgarian officials had breached the terms of the grant agreement by unilaterally changing its conditions.

Bulgaria has received nearly €6 million to buy 350 all-terrain vehicles for use by the police.

The investigation began in July 2018 after allegations of “fraud and the misappropriation of EU funds” from the EU Internal Security Fund.

OLAF closed the investigation in December 2020 and released the report on Monday.

“OLAF discovered that the Ministry of Interior had breached the provisions of the grant agreement by unilaterally changing its conditions,” the statement reads.

The investigators have recommended the recovery of nearly €6 million in the EU funds.