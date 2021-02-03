A Pakistani teacher, social worker and activist has been arrested in the northwestern city of Peshawar, after a court denied him bail on charges of terror financing and sedition.

Gulalai Ismail tweeted that her father, Muhammad Ismail, was taken into custody in a long-standing case that also charges her and her mother since 2019. That year, she fled to the US and sought asylum there to avoid harassment by Pakistani security agencies because of her investigations into alleged human rights abuses by soldiers.

An anti-terror court in Peshawar on Tuesday denied his bail.

The same court on Wednesday granted the provincial counter-terrorism authorities permission to hold Muhammad Ismail for questioning for three days, Gulalai said.

Her mother, meanwhile, was granted bail.

The Ismail family have denied the charges against them.

