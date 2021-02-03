A four-year-old Muslim boy was referred to the state-run anti-extremist program for talking about a video game. A teenage boy expressing support for Palestine has also fallen foul of the government’s anti-terror measures.

No, this isn’t another story about France targeting yet more of its beleaguered Muslim community. Or, for that matter, China rounding up its own Muslim citizens for committing thought crimes.

This is the United Kingdom where a new investigation has found that hundreds of children are being reported to the British government’s anti-extremist programme breeding fear and suspicion among Muslim families.

Introduced in 2003, the ‘Prevent’ strategy was geared towards purportedly preventing radicalisation. By 2015, it had morphed into a legal duty for all state institutions to monitor and report on people they suspect of being radical.

"Prevent is a symptom of wider policies which legitimises racial prejudices," says Dr Tarek Younis a Lecturer in Psychology at Middlesex University who focuses on the impact counter-terrorism policies have on the mental health of designated communities.

It's difficult to talk about Prevent as a cause and effect as well as the impact it has on children and adults, argues Younis, it's "more of an atmosphere" that's generated around the counterterrorism policies.

"It’s the fear of being judged, the fear of being stigmatised or securitised," says Younis speaking to TRT World.

Many families have chosen to keep their head down when targeted by Prevent, or they simply speak to the media anonymously.

"For them to go out and speak publically [it’s difficult] they are afraid it's going to stigmatise them or make them look worse in front of the police that they are speaking out," added Younis.

The government's counter-terrorism approach towards those that speak out after they have been targeted by Prevent policies, has, ironically, been to see them as potential extremist trouble makers.

"We know that in counter-terrorism that is something that is given some weight. The people who lash out are upset or angry about their treatment by the police or counter-terrorism teams,” they can face additional scrutiny from the state, says Younis.

In the UK, the Prevent programme has become one component of a wider ecosystem that has raised concerns — from academics and the wider Muslim community — that it is fuelling anti-Muslim sentiment and creating suspect communities.

Capturing the impact on Muslim communities has proved challenging for researchers in the field who have struggled to find funding for their research.

"This is one of the most difficult issues we have within the Muslim community - capturing the impact of a Prevent referral or counterterrorism officer at the door or counterterrorism officer speaking to a child," says Younis.

Beyond anecdotal information, it proves complicated for researchers to track the long term impact and trauma of the state treating a child or a family as a national security threat.

Experts in the counter-terrorism field speak of the notion of "affective surveillance" says Younis. "It's an anxiety that you are being constantly scrutinised and are constantly under surveillance. That you as a Muslim youth can't talk about politics or Palestine or other issues that are important to you in the same way that a white youth does."

That experience goes beyond Prevent.

The global war on terror created categories of good and bad Muslims, says Younis. Stepping out of what the media, government or society expects you to say and think, can automatically frame you as a suspicious individual.

Traumatised communities

Despite a lack of formally funded research on the issue, one community rooted organisation has been tracking anecdotal evidence on how the Prevent ecosystem has impacted the Muslim community.