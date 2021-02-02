Talks to revive Italy's ruling coalition have failed, the small party that triggered the government crisis has announced, deepening the country's political turmoil in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former premier Matteo Renzi pulled his Italia Viva party out of the coalition last month, accusing Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of mishandling both the health crisis and the subsequent economic meltdown.

President Sergio Mattarella, the supreme arbiter in Italian politics, on Tuesday asked the head of the lower house of parliament, Roberto Fico, to mediate between the various parties.

However, Renzi said the negotiations had failed to patch up the differences on an array of issues, including health spending, education, justice and infrastructure.

"We take into account the 'nos' of our colleagues in the ex-coalition," Renzi said.

"We thank Fico and rely [now] on the wisdom of the head of state."

Fico was due to see Mattarella later on Tuesday to inform him of the breakdown.

"High-profile administration"

Following the unsuccessful talks, Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on Tuesday he wanted to appoint a new government that he hoped would win broad support in parliament after talks aimed at reviving the previous coalition collapsed.