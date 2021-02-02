Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has seen profits jump over the last three months of 2020 as economic activity returned in China and online spending continued apace.

In the third quarter of its staggered fiscal year, the Wall Street-listed group reported a profit of $12.2 billion (79 billion yuan) on Tuesday, up 52 percent year-on-year.

That came after a fall of 60 percent in the previous quarter.

Sales for the period were up 37 percent year on year to $34.2 billion (221.1 billion yuan) — outstripping the estimates of analysts polled by financial agency Bloomberg, who forecast a 33 percent increase in revenue.

"Thanks to the rapid recovery of China's economy, Alibaba had another very healthy quarter," group CEO Daniel Zhang said in a statement.

