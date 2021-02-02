Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has denounced a Moscow court that is considering whether he should be sent to prison for years.

The Kremlin critic on Tuesday called the hearing a vain attempt by Moscow to scare millions of Russians into submission.

Speaking from a glass cage in the courtroom, Navalny attributed his arrest to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “fear and hatred," saying the Russian leader will go down to history as a “poisoner.”

“I have deeply offended him simply by surviving the assassination attempt that he ordered,” he said.

“The aim of that hearing is to scare a great number of people,” Navalny said. “You can't jail millions. You can't jail the entire country."

A judge in Moscow will decide on Tuesday whether Navalny should be imprisoned for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given on embezzlement charges in 2014.

The money-laundering conviction is widely seen as politically motivated.

Scores detained

Navalny's team called for a demonstration outside the Moscow court building but police were out in force near the building, cordoning off the nearby streets and making random arrests.

Police in full riot gear cordoned off the courthouse and arrested several dozen people outside.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors arrests and opposition protests, said more than 280 people including journalists had been seized by police.

