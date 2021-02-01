Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sketched out a path to overcome the US-Iranian impasse over who goes first in returning to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, saying the EU foreign policy chief could "choreograph" the moves.

"There can be a mechanism to basically either synchronise it or coordinate what can be done," Zarif told CNN on Monday when asked in an interview how to bridge the gap between Washington and Tehran.

Each government wants the other to resume compliance first.

"EU can choreograph"

Zarif noted the agreement created a Joint Commission coordinated by the European Union foreign policy chief, now Josep Borrell.