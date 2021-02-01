TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Erdogan: Perhaps it's time to discuss new constitution for Turkey
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said any work in connection with the new constitution must be done in a transparent manner and presented to the discretion of the people.
Erdogan: Perhaps it's time to discuss new constitution for Turkey
FILE PHOTO: Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / AA Archive
February 1, 2021

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that perhaps it is time for the country to discuss a new constitution again.

If Turkey's governing Justice and Development (AK) Party reaches consensus with its partner in People's Alliance, then an "action for drafting a new constitution in upcoming period" is possible, Erdogan said after a Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex.

Underlining that the constitutional works must be done in a transparent manner, Erdogan said the final text must be presented to the discretion of the nation.

In parliamentary votes and elections, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) cooperates with the governing AK Party under their People’s Alliance, formed ahead of the June 2018 general elections. 

The 2017 constitutional referendum asked voters to decide on an 18-article bill to switch from a parliamentary to a presidential system, among other changes. The amendments to the constitution were jointly brought by the AK Party and the MHP.

Economy

Commenting on Turkey's economic situation amid the pandemic, Erdogan said among the G20 countries, Turkey and China could register positive growth in 2020, citing international analyses.

Erdogan stressed that the food inflation is the "greatest threat" for both the producers and consumers, saying: "We believe that the volatility in food prices will decrease in the second half of the year with the developments in the world and the measures we take in our country."

READ MORE:Erdogan: Turkish businesses stand out from competitors during pandemic

Space and satellite technology

Recommended

The Turkish president also commented on country's development in space and satellite technologies and said: "Turkey started to work on establishing a microsatellite launcher facility and will soon send its and friendly countries’ satellites into space."

"We are determined to make our country a brand in space and satellite technologies that have a wide range of uses from communication to energy, from environmental protection to defence industry," Erdogan added.

READ MORE: Turkey launches indigenous frigate in show of navy power

Covid-19 measures

Erdogan also announced a plan to start "gradual relaxation of the Covid-19 restrictions" with the number of infections decreasing.

In that respect, Turkey's schools in villages to begin face-to-face education as of February 15 as the preparations will start to resume in-class education on March 1 for 8th and 12th-grade students, primary and special education schools.

Turkey began a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign on January 14, starting with healthcare workers along with top officials to encourage public confidence in the vaccines.

Since last month, Turkey has been imposing curfews on both weeknights and weekends as part of its efforts to curb the virus’ spread.

READ MORE: Turkey kicks off nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive