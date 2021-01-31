At least 12 people have been killed and 29 others wounded in terror attacks in northern Syria's Al Bab and Azaz towns, according to Syrian Civil Defence widely known as White Helmets.

A bomb mounted on a vehicle was detonated in Azaz town on Sunday, killing six people and wounding 25 others.

Shortly after the first blast, another explosion at a checkpoint five kilometres east of Al Bab town killed six people and wounded four more.

It is feared that the number of casualties may increase.

The Turkish Defence Ministry says the YPG terror group is behind the attack.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terror group.

Afrin was largely cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists in 2018 through Turkey’s anti-terror offensive Operation Olive Branch, but the terror group still has sleeper cells.