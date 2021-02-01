Myanmar's military has announced it will hold a new election at the end of a one-year state of emergency it declared after staging a bloodless coup, seizing control of the country and arresting leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

The announcement on military-controlled Myawaddy TV came on Monday after an earlier declaration that all government functions would be transferred to military chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing under a provision in the 2008 constitution that was issued under military rule.

The announcement said once the election is held, the military would hand power to the winner.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide victory in last November’s general election, humiliating the military-backed opposition Union Solidarity and Development Party.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, said it acted because Suu Kyi’s government failed to address its allegations of widespread voter fraud and other election-related issues.

Lawmakers say under guard

Security forces in Myanmar's capital are guarding the residences of members of parliament, two lawmakers said on Monday.

Military trucks have blocked exits of the compound that contains the municipal housing where legislators live during house sessions, representative Sai Lynn Myat said.

Those inside were in good health but were not allowed to leave, he added.

Flights grounded

Myanmar's government agency in charge of air travel says it has stopped all passenger flights in the country.

The US Embassy in Myanmar said on its Facebook page that the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country’s s biggest city, had been closed Monday.

On Twitter it said that “reports indicate that all airports in Myanmar are closed.”

The US Embassy also issued a “security alert” saying it was aware of the detention of Suu Kyi as well as the shutdown of some Internet service, including in Yangon.

“There is potential for civil and political unrest in Burma, and we will continue to monitor the situation,” it said, using Myanmar's former name.

The US State Department earlier issued a statement say it was “alarmed” by Monday's military takeover.

Communication blackout

The detention of politicians and communications blackout on Monday were the first signals that plans to seize power were in motion.

Phone and internet access to Naypyidaw was lost and Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party could not be reached.

The Irrawaddy, an established online news service, reported that Suu Kyi, who as state counsellor is the nation’s top leader, and the country’s president, Win Myint, were both detained in the pre-dawn hours.

The news service cited Myo Nyunt, a spokesman for the NLD.

Its report said that the party’s Central Executive Committee members, lawmakers and regional Cabinet members had also been taken into custody.

All Myanmar banks nationwide were also closed.

"All member banks of Myanmar Banks Association are to close their bank unanimously starting from February 1," according to an announcement by the association, which said it was due to a poor internet connection.

Preemptive message

Suu Kyi issued a preemptive call for people to reject any coup, before she was arrested by the military, according to her party.