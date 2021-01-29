United Nations General Secretary Antonio Guterres called for an international alliance against white supremacy and neo-Nazis durinng the Holocaust Memorial, citing that the FBI have reported a 20 percent increase in hate crimes during Donald Trump’s presidency. He also noted the increased audacity globally of groups not only in the US but Europe and elsewhere. For minorities, or essentially any other ethnicity than white European, this is not only threatening but confusing considering the violence and destruction this thinking has caused in recent years.

In the US, the storming of Capitol Hill could not have been accomplished by any racial group other than majority white protestors with only a single death reported. Many stressed that a group of outraged Black, Hispanic, or Arab protesters would not have met with such a soft-handed response from authorities. It was deemed as a permissible outcry, whereas any other racial group would have quickly been branded terrorists.

The concern here is not race per se, but rather the veil of ‘whiteness’ that is portrayed as educated, legitimate, and projects only a limited, almost harmless, quantity of violence. Politicians, not only in the United States, but in Europe as well, do less to denounce the terror and toxic ideologies inflicted by right or white excesses.

As a blanket term, white supremacy is the unsophisticated belief in not only white superiority but separatism, dominance, and/or expulsion of other racial groups. This is the predominant thinking of Nazi groups, and the father of many contemporary American ‘white power’ groups, the Klu Klux Klan.

But the ideology has since transformed into something more complex — yet equally as unsophisticated — a movement rife with baseless conspiracies as motivators. Of this new sub-genre of racism, it is positioned as patriotic, anti-Liberal, and anti-immigrant. A white empowerment movement in response to the risk of losing demographic dominance, which some groups refer to as “The Great Replacement” (of minorities over those of European heritage). This existing sentiment was repeatedly echoed by Trump and was evidenced by his inability to condemn white supremacists when directly called upon to do so.

The groups identified at the rampage at the White House include groups such as QAnon, The Oath Keepers, III (Three Percent), amongst others. White power hand gestures were repeated from different groups in the crowd, and many of these groups raised their flags. One of which, like others, was a development from an online meme: “Trump’s legal team, Sidney Powell, started the fuss by claiming she was a “Kraken’’ gathering evidentiary steam that would soon be unleashed to derail Joe Biden’s claim to the presidency. Before long, the #ReleaseTheKraken hashtag had been picked up by conspiracy theorists, including QAnon, and used online to spread the false claim of an illegitimate result.”

First and most infamous, QAnon hold the belief that parts of the Democratic party, government, media, and other influential figures have formed a secret Satan-worshipping party that are engaged in pedophelia and human trafficking. This group was formed in 2017 when a message was left by user “Q” claiming to be a high-level government employee (Q-level clearance) left messages on a 4chan message board indicating evidence supporting the group's beliefs.

Furthermore QAnon beliefs extend to: “The Storm is the mass arrest of people in high-power positions who will face a long-awaited reckoning. The Great Awakening involves a single event in which everyone will attain the epiphany that QAnon theory was accurate the whole time. This realization will allow society to enter an age of utopia,” explains the WSJ.