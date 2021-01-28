Covid-19 and subsequent mandatory lockdowns have led to an uptick in domestic violence. Oddly enough, there is a strong correlation between disasters in general and domestic violence as there is plenty of evidence that catastrophes perceptibly raise the occurrence of domestic abuse.

For example, gender-based violence and mostly partner abuse peaked after Hurricane Katrina with an increase of 25 percent. Numbers dropped to their conventional levels only one year after the disaster. Similarly, in the aftermath of the 2011 Christchurch earthquake, domestic violence in the region increased by 20 per cent.

Domestic violence, which is also labelled as intimate terrorism, is not just physical abuse. It also involves emotional and economic abuse, isolation from friends and family, and perpetual surveillance. Judith Lewis Hermann, a trauma expert at Harvard University medical school, compared domestic violence with kidnapping. She points out that forcible methods applied by the abusers have disquieting similarities with kidnappers' tools over hostages and repressive regimes' techniques to break the political prisoners' will.

Katie Ray-Jones, the CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, further explored this connection. She stated, "We know that domestic violence is rooted in power and control." Thus, in times of global uncertainty and lack of direction, those who cannot cope with difficulties take out on their victims. The substantial number of layoffs because of the pandemic has direct effects on domestic violence.

Many statistics help illustrate such a stark picture. According to a recent report, there has been a 100 percent increase in gender-based abuses in India's first month of the national lockdown.

Similarly, in Australia, 10 percent of women had experienced domestic violence a few months into the Pandemic. Likewise, the rates in France increased by 30 percent in April 2020 because of confinement. In Brazil, these numbers raised by about 40-50 percent nationwide. In a similar vein, the UK faced a large rise in domestic abuse reported via helplines. Consequently, 35 murders occurred during the first lockdown.However, these statistics are just the tip of the iceberg.

Stalk the victims

The exceptional circumstances surrounding the Pandemic have also worsened the entire process. Reporting an incident has become more complicated. Worse, because of the restrictions, the abuser remains at home as confinement prevents him from going outside. That is why calls to hotlines have arisen in some regions while declining in others.