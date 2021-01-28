Pirates who kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish-crewed container ship in the Gulf of Guinea have made their first contact with the shipping company's Hamburg office to discuss a ransom.

All remaining crew members of Liberian-flagged ship, Mozart, which remains anchored at Port-Gentil, Gabon, are together, in good health and uninjured, according to the ship's Turkish technical operating company on Thursday.

"Boden Shipping communicated with the crew members of the container ship Mozart, which was hijacked off Sao Tome on January 23, 2021," said a statement by Boden.

The company said it will "continue to make every effort to ensure the fastest release" of the crew who are their "first and only priorities" and "continue to be in constant communication with the families of the abducted sailors."

No additional comments were made on the subject by Boden to protect the safety and health of the crew and their families.