A fire at a key hospital in Bucharest that also treats Covid-19 patients has killed at least five people, authorities have said.

The fire broke out around 0300GMT (5AM local) on Friday on the ground floor of the hospital and forced the evacuation of more than 100 people.

Some hospital staff could be seen later still wearing protective suits and face masks after rushing out.

An unspecified number of people were injured before firefighters put out the blaze, Romanian emergency services said in a preliminary report.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Not the first incident

This is the third such incident in the past several months.

A fire at a Covid-19 intensive care unit in north Romania last November killed 10 people and another one at a psychiatric hospital in the same region the next month killed one more person.