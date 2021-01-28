The process of lowering the body into a grave is something that hasn't changed much over the centuries, but with QR-coded tombstones, the experience of commemorating the departed has certainly gone through a transition.

Turkish entrepreneur, Mehmet Cetin, has started the process in Antalya, a Turkish resort city, turning several tombs into smart graves.

One can now access the personal information of a dead person seconds after scanning the QR code on a headstone.

Cetin's company, Antalya Grave Maintenance and Tomb Construction, upgrades the graves with resumes, family trees, photos, video clips and Quranic prayers.

“I've been into grave care and tombstone construction work for 12 years. Relatives and friends of the dead people used to come to us asking to place Arabic or Turkish prayers, poetry, and titles of the deceased,” Cetin told TRT World.

“On the other hand, some would ask to place the picture of the departed soul on the headstone. This kind of extra work is generally a cost escalator. So I came up with the QR-coded graves, which is cheaper and easier to operate for both our customers and our company,” he said.

Cetin says he has two dead grandparents whom he had never met. He is now collecting their photographs and recording their life stories.

“In this way, generations after me will have a good understanding of their ancestors, their past. Memories and stories will live forever with the help of QR codes on the tombstones.”

Cetin says the technology is catching on and people are now able to decide what memories of their departed family members to show and what to remove.