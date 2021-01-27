The bugs are commonly, but incorrectly known as "locusts," and will appear for the first time since they underwent hibernation in 2004 throughout more than 15 US states.

After nearly two decades underground in an immature state eating tree root sap, the bugs will crawl out in mid-May to late June when soil hits 17 degrees celsius, likely after the first warm rain.

During their short time alive, Cicadas will need to find a mate to reproduce, escape predators intent on eating them, and avoid an STD-like parasitic fungus that turns them into zombies and controls their actions.

The precise cicadas emerge is largely dependent on the weather, but if you leave nearby, you’ll know when they do. The first thing immature cicadas do when they're out of the ground is climb the nearest vertical surface, and shed their skin as they transform into their adult form.

Noisy announcement

After moulting, they announce their readiness to mate with deafening mating calls. In a chorus, their calls can exceed 100 decibels, enough to drown out a car blasting its stereo at maximum volume or drown out a passing airplane.

To put that into context, normal human conversation is 60 decibels on average. Some cicadas such as the Greengrocer, native to Australia, can reach 120 decibels. That’s as loud as industrial or construction equipment, or standing next to emergency sirens. It’s also as loud you can get without injuring human ears, which occurs at 130 decibels.

The cicada makes its nose using a ‘tymbal’, which works like a drum. The stretched skin of this natural drum vibrates quickly through muscle movement, which is further amplified with a hollow abdomen.

Depending on their brood, cicadas can remain in hibernation for 13 or 17 years.