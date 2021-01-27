Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, has voted to ratify an extension of the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States.

Wednesday's vote is seen as a move towards preserving the last major pact of its kind between Russia and the US.

The Kremlin on Tuesday said the two countries had struck a deal to extend the pact, signed in 2010 and set to expire next week, which limits the numbers of strategic nuclear warheads, missiles and bombers that Russia and the United States can deploy.

The lower house, the State Duma, earlier also voted to ratify the extension.

The New START, Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, is a cornerstone of global arms control.

"The essence of the agreement is to extend it for five years, as it was signed, without any changes," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the State Duma, or lower house.

