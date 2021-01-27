The United States has faced a heightened threat of domestic terrorism from people disgruntled with the outcome of the November presidential election, the Department of Homeland Security has said.

The advisory on Wednesday follows the storming of the US Capitol on January 6 by supporters of then President Donald Trump in which five people were killed, and the inauguration of Joe Biden as president last week amid heightened security in locked-down Washington.

"Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fuelled by false narratives, could continue to mobilise to incite or commit violence," the department said in a national terrorism advisory.

Heightened threat