WORLD
3 MIN READ
US says Biden's policy backs two-state solution in Mideast
President Biden's approach will be to support "a mutually agreed, two-state solution" to end decades of conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, says acting US envoy to UN Richard Mills.
US says Biden's policy backs two-state solution in Mideast
Photo of US Ambassador to UN Richard M. Mills, Jr. from Twitter on January 24, 2017.
January 26, 2021

US President Joe Biden's Middle East policy "will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state," acting US envoy to the UN has told the Security Council.

Ambassador Richard Mills said on Tuesday the Joe Biden administration intends to restore Palestinian aid and take steps to re-open diplomatic missions closed by the previous Trump administration.

He said Washington will continue to urge other countries to normalise ties with Israel but recognises that is "not a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace."

READ MORE: Palestinians say Israeli jets hit farmland in southern Gaza

Biden's stance on illegal settlements

Last week, Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push to advance illegal settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said the majority of the new government tenders are deep inside the occupied West Bank. Earlier this week, the Israeli government advanced plans for nearly 800 homes in West Bank settlements.

Israel accelerated settlement construction under Trump, whose administration did not criticise settlement announcements and in 2018 said it did not consider settlements illegal under international law.

READ MORE: Israeli annexation would end Palestinian hopes of statehood

Recommended

According to Peace Now, Israel approved or advanced construction of over 12,000 settlement homes in 2020, the highest number in a single year since it started recording in 2012.

Biden is expected to reverse course and adopt the traditional American stance of opposing settlement constructions, setting the stage for tension with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

READ MORE: The Israeli apartheid epidemic

Occupation of Palestinian lands 

Israel captured the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza in the 1967 Mideast war

In the decades since, it has built dozens of settlements in the occupied West Bank that most countries consider illegal under international law. 

The Palestinians claim all of the West Bank as part of a future independent state. They say Israel's growing settler population, approaching some 500,000 people, is an impediment to peace. 

READ MORE: Netanyahu’s great land grab to bring more misery to stateless Palestinians

SOURCE:Reuters, AP
Explore
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Latin Americans flood streets to protest Israel's raid on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
South Korea postpones large-scale military drill due to upcoming APEC summit