US President Joe Biden's Middle East policy "will be to support a mutually agreed, two-state solution, in which Israel lives in peace and security, alongside a viable Palestinian state," acting US envoy to the UN has told the Security Council.

Ambassador Richard Mills said on Tuesday the Joe Biden administration intends to restore Palestinian aid and take steps to re-open diplomatic missions closed by the previous Trump administration.

He said Washington will continue to urge other countries to normalise ties with Israel but recognises that is "not a substitute for Israeli-Palestinian peace."

Biden's stance on illegal settlements

Last week, Israeli authorities made a major last-minute push to advance illegal settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, which the Palestinians seek as part of a future independent state, in the twilight hours of the Trump administration.

The anti-settlement monitoring group Peace Now said the majority of the new government tenders are deep inside the occupied West Bank. Earlier this week, the Israeli government advanced plans for nearly 800 homes in West Bank settlements.

Israel accelerated settlement construction under Trump, whose administration did not criticise settlement announcements and in 2018 said it did not consider settlements illegal under international law.

