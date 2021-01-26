The book ‘La Familia grande’ in which the author, Camille Kouchner, accuses her stepfather of sexually abusing her twin brother when he was 14, has taken France by storm.

The revelations have resulted in thousands of people coming forward. The hashtag #MeTooIncest has been trending on Twitter for several days.

What made the revelations in the book more scandalous is that the alleged perpetrator, Olivier Duhamel, was an establishment political and cultural figure who rubbed shoulders with the French elite.

Kouchner details the culture of secrecy in her family, and that leading political figures around Duhamel knew about the abuse but turned a blind eye to it.

The hashtag was started by an organisation battling sexual violence against minors known as NousToutes who described the deluge of people coming forward as a breakthrough moment in their struggle to bring attention to the victims and perpetrators.

“We have witnessed an unprecedented wave of testimonies from people who have suffered incest and sexual violence,” said a petition linked to the organisation.

The hashtag #MeTooIncest has been tweeted more than 80,000 times with other activists calling it a watershed moment which could end decades of impunity for perpetrators.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex, and more widely the President Emmanuel Macron, have been criticised for being slow to tackle or acknowledge sexual violence towards children.

“Not a word of empathy for victims,” said one activist regarding the government's response to the latest revelations.

According to a survey carried out in France, 96 percent of cases of incest are perpetrated by men.

The survey found that 13 percent of men in the country and 18 percent of women had been victims of physical and sexual abuse including incest before the age of 18.

In another survey carried out by the organisation “Face à inceste” (Facing Incest) it was revealed that more than 6.7 million French people have been victims of it in the country.