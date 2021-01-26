Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has resigned, opening the way for formal consultations on how to overcome the political crisis.

President Sergio Mattarella will start consultations with party leaders soon, his office said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that Conte had been asked to stay on in a caretaker capacity as the talks continued.

Conte lost his absolute majority in the upper house Senate last week when a junior partner, the Italia Viva party headed by former premier Matteo Renzi, quit in a row over the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis and economic recession.

Renzi in particular warned he risked wasting the EU funds with a 220-billion-euro spending plan that he said failed to address Italy's long-term structural issues.

Despite days of talks with senators to seek their support, he looked set to lose a crucial vote on judicial reform in the coming days.

READ MORE:Italy wrestles with trauma, privacy and containment in coronavirus battle

Choppy waters of Italian politics

Conte is hoping to get Mattarella's support to try to form a new coalition government that can steer the country as it battles the pandemic and an economic recession and creates a spending plan for the sum Italy is getting in European Union recovery funds.

Conte, a once obscure law professor, has proved himself remarkably adept at navigating the famously choppy waters of Italian politics.

Since the 2018 elections, he has been at the helm of two governments of different political shades.

The first was a fractious and unashamedly populist coalition between M5S and Salvini's League, which ended when the latter pulled out in August 2019.

Conte went on to preside over another unlikely coalition, the so-called Conte II government, between M5S and the PD, two former sworn enemies.

READ MORE:Coronavirus panic grows in Italy, halts daily life and infects the economy

Opposition presses for early election