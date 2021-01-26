An Indian court has found a 39-year-old man not guilty of sexually assaulting a child in 2016 because the act was committed with her clothing still on, sparking outrage and frustrating rights activists.

Last week Bombay High Court judge Pushpa Ganediwala acquitted the man who had lured a 12-year-old girl to his house, groped her chest, and attempted to remove her underwear.

Justice Ganediwala dropped his three-year prison sentence to one year, convicting him of the lesser charge of molestation because there was "no skin-on-skin contact," meaning the crime did not fit the definition of sexual assault, CNN reported on Tuesday.

The offender appealed to the High Court after being found guilty of sexual assault and "sentenced to three years in prison in a lower court."

"Considering the stringent nature of punishment provided for the offence, in the opinion of this court, stricter proof and serious allegations are required," Ganediwala said.

"It is the basic principle of criminal jurisprudence that the punishment for an offence shall be proportionate to the seriousness of the crime."

Online outrage