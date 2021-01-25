Germany’s Suddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, one of the largest daily newspapers in the country, on Friday published an article describing the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) as a group that is way more powerful and dangerous than the so-called global cabal called the Illuminati.

Historically, the idea of Illuminati has existed since time immemorial. Its signs can be found on the Egyptian pyramids and its influence was evident around many prophets. In Germany, however, it had a real organisational structure, and was referred to as the Bavarian Illuminati, an enlightenment-era secret society founded on May 1 1776 in the German state of Bavaria. Many dispel it as a conspiracy theory which is hard to disprove.

Suddeutsche Zeitung, which drew parallels between the FETO and the Illuminati by quoting experts, was the first German newspaper to be licensed in Bavaria in 1945.

In the article, a lawyer and Turkey expert, Christian Rumpf, was quoted stressing how much the terror group has gained a foothold in Germany’s southwestern Swabia region.

“Its members present themselves as Turkish oppositionists and democrats, but they block inquiries, '' Rumpf was quoted in the newspaper as saying.

In the article, three associations were mentioned which have been actively used by FETO members. They are; “Frohsinn Bildungszentrum Augsburg”, “Rumi Augsburg Kulturforum” and “Initiative fur Fluchtlinge Augsburg”.

"Gulen's supporters achieved the structure of a huge community with strong cohesion and loyal clusters in all areas of society – an almost secret alliance with greater power than the legendary Illuminati," Rumpf told Suddeutsche Zeitung.

According to the piece, the FETO terror group members have been in Bavaria for more than 30 years. However, some 400 fugitives belonging to the terror group coming from Swabia gathered at the Karlsplatz, a large square in central Munich, for a protest for the first time in 2020.

Drawing attention to the dark network of the FETO terror group and its long-lasting presence in Southern Germany, Rumpf in the article also shed light on how FETO infiltrated thousands of its followers into main Turkish institutions.

The newspaper also evaluated their findings on the increasing number of FETO terror group members between 2016 and 2020 in the country.

According to the obtained figures from the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, Suddeutsche Zeitung said that 32,000 Turkish citizens applied for asylum in Germany between 2016 and 2020 while “in Bavaria, there were 3,500, including countless Gulen supporters.”

Calling lack of transparency as the hallmark of the movement, Suddeutsche Zeitung also explained how the terror group founded several organisations, associations and religiously run student accomodations, kindergartens and women organisations.

As one of the associations of FETO, Frohsinn organised a protest at the Karlsplatz, a large square in central Munich last year, the city's former integration officer, Matthias Garte, told the Suddeutsche Zeitung, suggesting there has always been a shadow over Frohsinn.

"We suspected that there was a network behind it.”

Who is the leader of the group, Fethullah Gulen, and how does he run his operation?

Sometime between 1962 and 1963, Gulen became a board member of ‘The Struggle Against Communism Association’ in his birthplace, Erzurum, a quiet city in eastern Anatolia, famous for its castles and low lying hills. Amid the height of the Cold War, his anti-Communism activism reportedly brought him close to America's premier intelligence agency, the CIA.

He had started preaching in mosques from the age of 17, a trait that had introduced him to the religious circles of Erzurum. He eventually joined Turkey’s Directorate of Religious Affairs and became an official Imam.

From the beginning, Gulen sought social recognition and often associated himself with Said Nursi, the founder of Turkey's ‘Nur Movement,’ which promoted the timely re-interpretation of the Quran at a time when Turkish Muslims struggled to practice their religion free from the fear of state retribution.

By the early 1970s, Gulen had built a network of followers and he started a so-called Hizmet (Service) Movement, which claimed to be completely apolitical and only devoted to providing education to its members.

Gulen could not hide his dangerous ambitions for long. In one of his closed-door speeches in the 1990s, he encouraged the members of Hizmet to slowly penetrate state institutions and feed on everything from the judiciary to police, to army and to small and big businesses. "Until you have the power to take on the world on your shoulder and carry it on, until you take hold of things which represent that power, until you capture the power at all constitutional institutions in Turkey’s state structure, all steps you are about to take are early,” he said while addressing his group members sometime in the 1990s.

Gulen used to take a dig at the Young Turks Movement, which abolished the Ottoman monarchy and established a secular Turkish state after World War I, saying that the movement had gone astray. He advocated that education was the best response in solving the country's problems, a position that attracted a growing number of young people from middle class families.

The network swells

Gulen came under the radar of the Turkish army in 1971. He was judged by a military commission for undermining the secular charter of the Turkish Republic. In 1974, he was pardoned and released.

By 1977, Gulen funded a program that financed at least 70 shared apartments for poor students. Among the members of his organisations, these apartments were called "lighthouses" and they quickly grew in number.

In June 1980, three months prior to the military coup, Gulen displayed his remarkable skill of cajolery. He glorified the army in an article published in ‘Sizinti Journal,’ which eventually helped him get off the army's hook. Many regional observers of that time believed that he was aware of what would come to pass in three months, protecting himself by praising the army in the article.

In 1981, amidst the iron-fisted rule of the Turkish military, Gulen resigned from the Directorate of Religious Affairs.

By then, the so-called lighthouses had reached 100 and his network began to collect intelligence on the state's secrets.