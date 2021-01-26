The US House of Representatives has presented a single article of impeachment to the Senate accusing Donald Trump of inciting the storming of the Capitol, setting in motion the first-ever impeachment trial of a former president.

In a solemn procession, the nine House impeachment managers silently walked the article through the same ornate halls of Congress overrun by Trump supporters on January 6 and delivered it to the Senate.

Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland then read out the charge against Trump on the Senate floor, where the former president continues to enjoy significant support from Republican senators.

The Senate trial of the 74-year-old Trump, who was impeached by the Democratic-majority House on January 13 for an unprecedented second time, is to begin the week of February 8.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the 100 members of the Senate, who will act as jurors, will be sworn in on Tuesday and a summons issued to the former president.

Democrats and Republicans agreed to delay the start of the trial for two weeks to allow Trump to prepare his defense against the charge of "incitement of insurrection," and for the Senate to confirm President Joe Biden's cabinet appointees.

US Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts presided over Trump's previous Senate trial – which ended with his acquittal – but presiding this time will be the Senate president pro tempore.

The president pro tempore is the senior senator of the party with the majority in the Senate, currently the Democrats. Patrick Leahy, 80, who was elected to the Senate in 1974, holds the position.

Republican senator John Cornyn said having a senator serve as both judge and juror raised a conflict of interest, but another Republican senator, Lindsey Graham, dismissed his concerns.

"I've known Pat a long time," Graham said. "I believe and hope he'll be fair."

Leahy said he would take an oath to be impartial.

"The president pro tempore has historically presided over Senate impeachment trials of non-presidents," Leahy said in a statement.

"When presiding over an impeachment trial, the president pro tempore takes an additional special oath to do impartial justice according to the Constitution and the laws," he said. "It is an oath that I take extraordinarily seriously."

'Must be held accountable'

Biden, 78, eager to put Trump in the rear-view mirror and make progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic and reviving the economy, has taken a hands-off approach to the impeachment.

Democratic representative Jerry Nadler, the House Judiciary Committee chairman, said Monday that Trump "must be held accountable."