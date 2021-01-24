Nearly 3,500 protesters were arrested at demonstrations in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny, a monitor has reported, as authorities probed violence on the part of both protesters and police.

Russian Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said late on Saturday that it has launched criminal inquiries in Moscow over the use of violence against law enforcement, hooliganism, and property damage.

"Investigators are continuing to study and analyse a large amount of photo and video materials," the Committee said.

In a separate statement, investigators said on Sunday a 36-year-old man hit two policemen at the Saint Petersburg protest and was detained.

But Saint Petersburg prosecutors also said they were probing violations "on the part of law enforcement" and the use of force against a woman.

On Sunday, the OVD Info monitor said police seized at least 3,435 demonstrators across dozens of cities, with 1,360 people detained in Moscow and 523 in the second city Saint Petersburg.

READ MORE: Russia arrests thousands of protesters seeking Alexey Navalny's release

Nationwide protests over Navalny's detention

Police clashed with demonstrators in Moscow as tens of thousands took to the streets across the country on Saturday following Navalny's call to demonstrate against President Vladimir Putin's 20-year rule.

A number of protesters were injured, including a woman in Saint Petersburg who was hospitalised with a head injury and was in intensive care on Sunday.

The West condemned the arrests and "harsh tactics" used against demonstrators, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell saying the bloc would discuss "next steps" on Monday.

Investigative Committee's statement was released after local media published a video showing a middle-aged woman falling to the ground after being kicked by riot police.

In the video, a woman – identified as Margarita Yudina – is seen asking three policemen in full riot gear why they are detaining a young protester. One of the policemen then kicks her in the stomach.

Saint Petersburg's Dzhanelidze hospital said Yudina was hospitalised with a head injury.

"She is in a serious condition," a hospital representative told AFP news agency on Sunday. "She's in intensive care."

READ MORE: Russia rejects calls for Navalny’s release, disrupts protest plans

Most of those detained in Moscow 'freed'