Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has launched the country's first indigenous frigate Istanbul (F-515) and pledged to take the country's navy to a "very strong position" with five major projects in the coming years.

Speaking at a launch ceremony for the frigate and welding ceremony of the third ship under Pakistan MILGEM corvette project on Saturday, Erdogan said the country is among the 10 countries that can design, build, and maintain its own warship.

"Turkey meets needs of friendly and allied countries as well as itself in terms of land and sea vehicles," Erdogan said, adding Ankara can overcome challenges and embargoes posed by global suppliers through its own strength.

Erdogan said the military, economic, and diplomatic strength is an obligation, not a choice for Turkey.

New submarines to go into service

Turkey, boasting significant skills in submarine technology, will put into service six of its new submarines starting in 2022 with Piri Reis, Erdogan announced.

On the country's progress on UAVs and drones, Erdogan said that Turkey is now also among the first three to four countries globally in terms of the production of unmanned and armed unmanned aerial vehicles.