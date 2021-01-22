Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that although the Covid-19 pandemic entails certain difficulties and problems, it also opens up new opportunities for businesses.

“Turkish firms stand out among their rivals with their quality products, competitive prices and reliability,” Erdogan said when he received the executive board members of the Young Businessmen Confederation of Turkey in Istanbul.

He thanked all business people that put in effort for Turkey’s growth and strength.

Erdogan stressed that the importance of strong health infrastructure, research and development, as well as market and product variety were clearly observed during 2020 due to the pandemic.

Drawing attention to over $15 billion of foreign portfolio investment made in Turkey in recent months, the president stressed that investors who had confidence in Turkey would continue to win as had been the case so far.

